Liverpool on track but Palmer makes United pay

Liverpool, April 5
Liverpool’s players overcame an unexpected test of their Premier League title credentials against last-placed Sheffield United. Manchester United, meanwhile, went into meltdown at Chelsea.
This was a latest reminder of the gulf that separates English football’s fiercest rivals ahead of their clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Liverpool are back on top after a 3-1 win against Sheffield United, while Manchester United conceded two goals in stoppage time in a stunning 4-3 loss at Chelsea as Cole Palmer shone again.
Liverpool’s win further demonstrated the resolve of Jurgen Klopp’s team and the growing influence of Alexis Mac Allister, whose stunning second-half strike set up the victory.
Anfield erupted as the Argentine unleashed an unstoppable drive from the edge of the box that crashed into the top corner in the 76th minute.
The atmosphere had been getting increasingly tense before that with the game locked at 1-1. Substitute Cody Gakpo added a third for Liverpool in the 90th to make the win look more routine than it was. “We had to dig very deep, but that is normal. Our attitude was good, the football was not great in a lot of moments,” Klopp said.
While Liverpool could be knocked off the top again by the time they head to United on Sunday, the Merseyside club keeps on coming up with the answers as it stares down the challenge of Arsenal and Manchester City. — ap
