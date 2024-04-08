Liverpool survive United scare, Arsenal retain top spot

MANCHESTER, April 7

Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser from a penalty kick as Liverpool escaped Old Trafford with a single point in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United to climb to even on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Salah stroked home in the 84th minute for his sixth league goal at Old Trafford, the most of any visiting player in the league’s history, overtaking Steven Gerrard’s five. With seven games remaining in the neck-and-neck title race, Liverpool and Arsenal have 71 points with the Gunners leading on goal difference. Holders Manchester City are third on 70 points, while United are sixth with 49.

Luis Diaz got Liverpool on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute when Dominik Szoboszlai swung in a corner that Darwin Nunez headed to the unmarked Colombian who hooked in a volley from close range. But Bruno Fernandes scored a wild goal — the United skipper’s 50th league goal for the side — with their first shot on target in the 50th minute when he latched on to a loose Liverpool pass and lobbed the ball from the centre circle past keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kobbie Mainoo had the Old Trafford faithful roaring with his rocket from just inside the 18-yard box that sailed into the far top corner in the 67th minute. Mainoo was the first 18-year-old to score a league goal against Liverpool since Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal in 2005, and the delighted teenager sprinted to the corner flag to salute the crowd in celebration.

Liverpool were awarded their penalty when Harvey Elliott was taken down in the box. It was the second time in recent weeks that Erik ten Hag’s team had struck a blow against Liverpool, dispatching them from the FA Cup with a dramatic 4-3 quarterfinal home win in extra time last month. — Reuters

Athletic Bilbao end 40-year trophy drought

SEVILLE: Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca 4-2 on penalties on Saturday to win their 24th Copa del Rey title and their first since 1984, ending a 40-year silverware drought in a nerve-wracking final. Athletic’s 23-year-old keeper Julen Agirrezabala saved a spot kick from Mallorca’s Manu Morlanes, while Nemanja Radonjic missed the goal with his effort as Athletic’s penalty takers were flawless in their execution, scoring all of their first four. The game had finished 1-1 after extra time. Reuters