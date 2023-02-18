 Long-term broadcast deal will be in jeopardy if India-Pak clash doesn’t happen in Asia Cup: Source : The Tribune India

Long-term broadcast deal will be in jeopardy if India-Pak clash doesn’t happen in Asia Cup: Source

The Asia Cup has been allotted to Pakistan but due to the prevailing political tensions between the neighbours, BCCI has said India will not send its team for the tournament

Long-term broadcast deal will be in jeopardy if India-Pak clash doesn’t happen in Asia Cup: Source

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Karachi, February 18

A long-term lucrative media rights deal between the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the broadcaster could be in jeopardy if a solution is not found quickly to break the deadlock between India and Pakistan on the issue of hosting of the Asia Cup.

The Asia Cup has been allotted to Pakistan but due to the prevailing political tensions between the neighbours, BCCI has said India will not send its team for the tournament in September and would rather want the continental event be moved to the UAE or Sri Lanka.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has so far not agreed to the demand, leading to a stalemate.

In the event of India withdrawing from the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the tournament will lose its sheen and the broadcaster could incur heavy losses with no riveting India-Pakistan clashes.

A source said that under the long-term agreement between the ACC and the broadcaster, it is mandatory that Pakistan and India play each other at least twice, or thrice, in the regional multi-team event.

“It is not possible to have the Asia Cup without Pakistan and India matches. This is the understanding on which the agreement is based,” the source said.

He said the broadcasters have been guaranteed that the arch-rivals will play at least twice before the final as it happened during the Asia Cup in 2022 in the UAE.

“Without Pakistan and India matches, the broadcasting agreement goes awry,” he warned.

The source added that during the last ACC executive board meeting, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Najam Sethi, had made it clear that Pakistan wants to host the tournament, and they were willing to give all security guarantees to the participating teams, including India.

“Sethi has not said that the PCB could consider being hosts and split the matches between venues in Pakistan and UAE to allow India to play in UAE,” the source said.

There have been suggestions that while other participating countries can play in Pakistan, the big-ticket India-Pakistan clash could be moved to the UAE. And if India and Pakistan make it to the final, the summit clash should be held in the UAE.

“This is not an option right now for Pakistan unless something changes at the next ACC board meeting on the sidelines of the ICC meeting in March,” the source added.

A worst-case scenario could be a tit-for-tat reaction, where if India does not send its team to Pakistan, the PCB could consider the option of not playing in the Asia Cup or not travelling to India for the World Cup later this year.

A PCB official said there is a force de majeure clause in the Asia Cup participating nations agreement, which allows for the shifting of the tournament, but that is dependent on the host country.

“In 2018, India moved the Asia Cup to the UAE because of elections in their country (and) not because Pakistan said it wouldn’t go to India for the event. So what happened in 2018 does not apply in the present scenario,” the source said.

With the 50-over World Cup scheduled in October-November this year, the significance of the Asia Cup has increased as all the participating continental teams in the ICC event would be keen to have the Asia Cup before the mega competition.

“Let us see what India brings to the table at the next meeting and we will (take it) from there,” another board official said.

#BCCI #Cricket #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Prithvi Shaw 'attack': Chandigarh girl Sapna Gill sent to 4-day police custody

2
Nation

Godrej buys Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow

3
Trending

‘Kill me here, but I will smoke’: Woman creates ruckus mid-air; strips, rants at crew for not being allowed to smoke in flight

4
J & K

Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist

5
Nation

Now, passport verification in just 5 days; Centre launches 'mPassport Police App' to fast track process

6
Business

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT

7
Punjab

No dearth of funds for development: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Bathinda

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray as EC allots 'Shiv Sena' name, 'bow and arrow' symbol to Eknath Shinde faction

10
Nation

Chetan Sharma resigns after TV sting operation

Don't Miss

View All
Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Top News

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been name...

Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

Sahil Gehlot's father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish...

12 cheetahs set to arrive in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa today

12 cheetahs from South Africa released into quarantine enclosures at MP’s Kuno National Park

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Environme...

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

George Soros an old, rich, opinionated person: Foreign Minister Jaishankar

Says democratic world needs debate on democracy

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

The accused has been identified as Vishal Verma alias Shalu,...


Cities

View All

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Notorious criminal, accomplice held after hot chase in Amritsar; arms seized

Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Three robbers target ASI in Tarn Taran, 1 nabbed

Major Smart City mission projects completed: Amritsar Smart City Limited

Deal strictly with property tax defaulters: Amritsar MC chief

Charges against MLA to be probed : Mann

Charges against Bathinda Rural MLA to be probed: Bhagwant Mann

Govt shielding Bathinda (R) legislator: SAD

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested; 9 pistols seized

80-year-old widow of army havildar from Ropar gets pension 14 years after husband's death

PGI Chandigarh under scanner over untreated waste discharge

60-year-old tries to stop mining, run over by tractor-trailer in Lalru

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

Delhi LG gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22

Delhi LG gives nod to convene MCD House, hold mayoral poll on February 22

CBI summons Manish Sisodia for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy case tomorrow

Delhi L-G tried to influence mayoral poll case, alleges Arvind Kejriwal

NGT sets up committee under Delhi L-G to manage solid waste

Rs 23 crore to be spent on beautification of Ring Road

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

SHO lifts market assn chief from dharna site

Man nabbed with 20-gm heroin

Three youths kill friend in Phillaur

Loss of tree cover worries Nurmahal block residents

Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

After soil test report, C&D waste plant may get fresh lease of life

5 teachers for 205 pupils at Ludhiana school

2 accomplices of notorious gangster Newton nabbed

Cops meet bank, private security agency officials

Youth hit by train, dies

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

Repair of black spots on Patiala roads begins

International meet on works of Bhai Vir Singh ends in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, organises webinar on new education policy

National Institute of Sports to host SAI competition

Inter-state gang of car thieves busted in Patiala, 3 held