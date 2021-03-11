Europa league: Frankfurt in final after 42 yrs

Frankfurt, May 6

Eintracht Frankfurt reached their first European final in 42 years by knocking West Ham out of the Europa League, setting up a title game against Scottish club Rangers.

Frankfurt beat 10-man West Ham 1-0 at home to complete a 3-1 aggregate victory in the semifinals, while Rangers overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg by defeating RB Leipzig 3-1 at a raucous Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

It is Frankfurt’s first European final since beating Borussia Monchengladbach in 1980 in an all-German match-up in the UEFA Cup, the predecessor to the Europa League. Rangers will be playing their first European final since losing to Zenit St Petersburg in the UEFA Cup in 2008. The Scottish club is looking for a first European title in 50 years, after winning the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1972.

In the inaugural Europa Conference League, Jose Mourinho will have a chance to add another trophy to his collection after Roma set up a final against Feyenoord in the new third-tier competition.

Tammy Abraham scored the only goal as Roma beat Leicester 1-0 at home to advance 2-1 on aggregate. Feyenoord held Marseille to a 0-0 draw in France after winning the first leg 3-2.

Abraham opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a powerful header off a corner 11 minutes into the game at Stadio Olimpico for his ninth goal in the competition. — AP