Looking back 2023

It was a year of new highs, familiar heartbreaks and a controversy that rocked Indian sports. The year started with top wrestlers accusing the WFI president of sexually harassing female wrestlers. After lengthy protests, the federation was suspended, but even as 2024 arrives, the controversy has refused to die down as the newly-elected body was again suspended by the government. In cricket, the men’s team could not end its long wait for an ICC trophy, losing in the WTC and World Cup finals. At the Asian Games, India finished fourth with a record haul of 107 medals. India’s para-athletes followed it up with a record-breaking 111 medals.

Wait continues

Rohit Sharma’s team failed to end India’s global title drought stretching back to the 2013 Champions Trophy. India fell to Australia in the finals of the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup.

New Master

Virat Kohli surpassed his idol Sachin Tendulkar to become the first batter to reach 50 ODI hundreds.

GOAT

Novak Djokovic reached the final of all the Majors and won three to go past Rafa Nadal’s 22 and equal Margaret Court’s record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

Pep talk

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Champions League title for the first time, also completing a famous treble.

Golden balm

The men’s hockey team started the year with a 9th place finish at the World Cup. They bounced back from the heartbreak by reclaiming the Asian Games title and qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

Super Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja hit a last-ball four as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans in the final to win a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

Soaring higher

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to win a World Championships title. He also won the Asian Games gold, with Kishore Jena making it a historic one-two finish for India.

Wonderkid

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa made history by becoming the youngest player to reach the World Cup final. The 18-year-old lost to Norwegian great Magnus Carlsen to win silver and qualify for the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

Wrestlemania

Indian wrestling was rocked by sexual harassment allegations and protests against the WFI president, leading to the federation’s suspension.

Double trouble

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won their first BWF World Super 1000 title and Asian Games gold. They also became world No. 1 and received the Khel Ratna.

Next big thing

Antim Panghal became the first Indian woman wrestler to win back-to-back U20 world titles. She also won bronze at the senior Worlds and Asian Games.

BULL’S-EYE

The women’s compound team of Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam created history by winning the country’s first gold medal in the World Championships. The trio also finished on top at the Asian Games, where Indian archers won five gold medals.

No Small Feet

The first female archer without arms to compete internationally, 16-year-old Sheetal Devi won three medals, including two gold, at the Asian Para Games.

Shot at greatness

Sift Kaur Samra broke the world record to win gold in 50m rifle 3 positions at the Asian Games, where Indian shooters had a record haul of 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze.