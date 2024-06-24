 Looking to add insult to injury : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Looking to add insult to injury

Looking to add insult to injury

Near perfect India take on under pressure Australia in final Super 8 game

Looking to add insult to injury

Kuldeep Yadav has taken little time to come up with match-wining contributions. ANI



Gros Islet, June 23

India will be out to derail Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign when they take on their shocked and under-pressure opponents in their final Super 8 game here tomorrow.

A third straight win for India will not only make them the group toppers and send them to the semifinals, it will also substantially threaten Australia’s chances of progressing through to the semifinals following the unexpected loss to Afghanistan.

Australia don’t have the destiny in their own hands and will be keenly tracking Afghanistan’s final game against Bangladesh.

India, who have had to endure heart-breaking defeats at the hands of Australia in major ICC events, would like to see a pre-mature exit of their strong rivals.

On fine-tuning their game ahead of the knockouts, India don’t need to do much having ticked all boxes in their back-to-back wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Both Rohit and Virat Kohli played innings of substance against Afghanistan, while Shivam Dube, who had not been able to perform his role, answered his critics with a crucial knock.

Rishabh Pant has been getting dismissed off reverse hit often and it is something he would like to correct. The biggest positive for India in this tournament has been the all-round effort of Hardik Pandya, who has now come to the party with the bat to complement his incisive spells.

Kuldeep Yadav has taken little time to come up with match-wining contributions and he would be relied on for wickets in the middle overs.

With the team playing three Super 8 games with as many days of travel in between, the management will be tempted to rotate players but is unlikely to do so. India, who arrived in Saint Lucia on Saturday night, chose not to train ahead of the Australia game considering the hectic travel involved.

Smart batting

India have found their batting template for the World Cup, skipper Rohit said after the team beat Bangladesh. A string of attacking cameos powered India to their highest total in what has been a low-scoring tournament so far.

“I thought we played really well today, adapted to the conditions,” Rohit said. “Overall, we were clever with the bat and we used the conditions really well with the ball. Only one player got fifty but we still got to 196. In T20, you don’t need that many 50s or 100s. You can put pressure on the opposition in other ways. And all our batters tried to do that from the start. That’s how we want to play going forward, of course while respecting the conditions too,” he added.

“We have a lot of experience in our squad and I back the players to make those decisions. With Hardik in form, that puts us in very good stead going forward,” he added. — Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

2
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

3
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

4
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

5
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

6
Delhi

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

7
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

8
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

9
Trending

Mirzapur-style shootout shocks locals as violence erupts in Bareilly over land dispute

10
India

Lok Sabha session from Monday, row over appointment of Mahtab as pro-tem speaker set to cast its shadow

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

The opposition INDIA bloc decides to boycott the panel appoi...

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects

This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region

The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Merchant Navy officer Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Amritsar: Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Tarn Taran: Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops; one dies, another injured

Farmers to shut offices of toll company, NHAI if demands not met by June 30

Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

No respite from searing heat in city, suburbs

Finally, 14-km cement concrete roads laid in industrial focal points at cost of Rs 25.2 cr

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs