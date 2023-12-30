 Losing their grip on ball? : The Tribune India

  Losing their grip on ball?

Losing their grip on ball?

The latest setback in SA raises question over India’s lack of quality Test bowlers

Losing their grip on ball?

While Jasprit Bumrah was the saving grace for India. Photo: PTI



Centurion, December 29

India’s collapse against South Africa points to a much bigger problem. While many believe that the batters could have put up a much-improved show, India’s bowling was at the heart of their rapid implosion.

Losing the opening Test inside three days, and that too by an innings and 32 runs, after scoring 245 and 131 in the two innings can’t solely be a batting issue after all. The game-changer certainly was being taken for 408 runs by South Africa in their first innings.

Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur’s shoddy outings had alarm bells ringing in the dressing room. Photo: PTI

Except Jasprit Bumrah, who took four wickets, and to an extent Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna got the thrashing of their lives on a bowling friendly track.

The Indian fans also got a reality check that the country’s second line of red-ball bowlers isn’t exactly a finished product and the days of dominance due to Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Siraj, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav could be all but over.

Bumrah lacked support from other end as there was no reason to concede 400-plus runs, which led to skipper Rohit Sharma admitting their folly.

“This was not a 400-run wicket and we gave too many runs. We sprayed the ball all around, but it happens. One can’t depend on one particular bowler (Bumrah), the other three pacers also needed to perform their roles, we could learn from how South Africa bowled,” Rohit said.

He admitted that although there wasn’t lack of effort but Bumrah couldn’t alone keep the pressure on Proteas batters.

“Bumrah bowled well and we all know his quality. All he wanted was a bit of support which he didn’t get. All three tried hard, bending their backs but didn’t happen the way we wanted to. But games like these teaches you a lot as to what you want to do as a bowling unit,” the skipper observed.

Young Prasidh, who has played only 12 First-Class matches, couldn’t get the measure of bounce and carry at Supersport Park and went for 93 runs in 20 overs on his Test debut.

His shoddy performance must have set the alarm bells ringing in the Indian camp, but Rohit backed the Bengaluru man. “Of course, he is a little bit inexperienced. He has got the tools to come out here and play the game. I completely agree that he (Krishna) hasn’t played a lot of (red-ball) cricket but there are three guys in their team also, who haven’t played a lot of (red-ball cricket) but they showed what is required… These things happen, the guy has game to excel but we will back him and has a great attitude about his game which holds us in good stead going forward,” he said. — PTI

Jadeja trains, up for second Test?

Amid the gloom following a humiliating defeat, the Indian cricket team has some good news as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be available for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, starting January 3. Jadeja missed the opening Test after complaining of “upper back spasm” during the morning of the first day at the Supersport Park. However, on the third day of the first Test, those present at the ground saw Jadeja being a part of the warm-up session before the proceedings started in the middle. The all-rounder didn’t look in any sort of discomfort as he ran multiple 30 to 40 metres short strides during the morning session. He also did a few fitness drills during the session. pti

India call up Avesh; docked WTC points

India reinforced their bowling attack by bringing in fast bowler Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Shami for the second and final Test against South Africa. Shami had been picked in the initial squad for the two Tests, but was forced to withdraw due to fitness issues. His replacement Avesh has not played a Test match for India, but has featured in 19 T20Is and eight ODIs, taking 27 wickets. Today, India were also fined 10% of their match fee and docked two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over rate in their first Test. reuters

Burger is South Africa’s new rave

Centurion: Nandre urger added his name to the conveyor belt of prolific South African quick bowling talent as he took four wickets on Thursday to help his country to an innings and 32 run victory over India in the first Test here. Burger made an immediate impact in the Test arena and adding his name to a long list of dangerous pacemen the South African Test team can call upon. “It’s a feeling I never thought I’d experience to make my debut in all three formats over the last weeks. Obviously, it’s been the best two weeks of my life to date,” said Burger. reuters

