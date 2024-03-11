Drama unfolds at women's wrestling trials, Vinesh Phogat contesting in 50 kg: Sources

New Delhi, March 11
A lot of drama is taking place at the national wrestling trials for women in Patiala on Monday.
According to information, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is contesting in the 50kg category, but no draw has been declared yet.
"No draws out in 50kg and 53kg...Vinesh has weighed in 50kg Olympic weight in which 14 wrestlers are in fray. Wrestlers pleading with ad-hoc panel officials to start their competition," sources told IANS.
It is also learnt that Vinesh allegedly demanded that if she loses in 50kg, she should be given a chance in the 53kg category.
However, no confirmation has been received in this regard either from the WFI officials or from the wrestler herself.
Details are awaited.
