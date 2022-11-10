Lovlina, Alfiya march into finals

PTI

New Delhi, November 9

Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Elorda Cup champion Alfiya Pathan produced power-packed performances to enter their respective finals at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today.

Lovlina (75kg) clinched a

5-0 victory against Seong Suyeon of South Korea in her semifinal bout. This will be the best performance in the Asian Championships for Lovlina, who already has two bronze medals in the event.

Alfiya (+81kg) cruised past Lazzat Kungeibayeva of Kazakhstan in a 5-0 win. This is the second time this year that Alfiya has defeated her. She stunned the Kazakh in the Elorda Cup.