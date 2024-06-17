 Lovlina Borgohain loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix : The Tribune India

  Sports
  Lovlina Borgohain loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix
Lovlina Borgohain loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix

Lovlina Borgohain loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



New Delhi

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China’s Li Qian to settle for the silver medal in the women’s 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic. The Paris Olympics-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict against the reigning Asian Games champion. Qian, who is a two-time Olympics medallist and has a three World Championships medals, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

New Delhi

Ganemat, Sheeraz, Anantjeet stay in hunt in Lonato

Ganemat Sekhon, Sheeraz Sheikh and Anantjeet Singh Naruka stayed in the hunt for medals after the fourth and penultimate round of qualification at the ongoing ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy. Ganemat shot rounds of 25 and 23 for a two-day total of 95 (25,22,25,23), which put her in ninth spot in women’s skeet. In men’s skeet, both Sheeraz and Anantjeet have tallied 97 after four rounds and are just two hits off the pace.

INDIANAPOLIS

Ledecky punches Paris ticket, Walsh sets world record

Katie Ledecky qualified for her fourth Olympic Games and Gretchen Walsh set a world record on the opening night of the US Olympic Trials for swimming. As expected, seven-time gold medallist Ledecky dominated in the 400m freestyle championship. Walsh kicked off the night with a bang, setting a world record in the women’s 100m butterfly to send a message to the world with just over a month to go before the Games.

Rome

Diksha tied-third with one round to go

India’s Diksha Dagar battled it out in the second round of the Ladies Italian Open with an even-par that gave her the tied-third position at 5-under. The Indian, who has two wins to her name on the Ladies European Tour, shot a 67 in the first round and added a 72 with one birdie and one bogey in the second. Diksha is two shots behind leader England’s Amy Taylor.

Grands Rapids (US)

Aditi Ashok tied-14th on LPGA in Michigan

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok picked three birdies in the last five holes, but still dropped to tied-14th at the end of the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic. — Agencies

