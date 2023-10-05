Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver

PTI

Hangzhou, October 4

Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain put up a lacklustre display to settle for a silver medal as Indian boxers signed off with five medals at the Asian Games here today. Parveen Hooda couldn’t overcome the height disadvantage against two-time world champion Lin Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei, losing 0-5 in the women’s 57kg category semifinals to sign off with bronze.

Borgohain’s defensive performance cost her the gold as she was outpunched in the lopsided final. The reigning world champion was thrashed by home favourite and two-time Olympics medallist Li Qian in the 75kg final, losing via a 2-3 split decision.

With Borgohain’s loss, India’s campaign came to an end, winning one silver and four bronze. “I gave my best but could not bring the gold. I am happy with my performance. I will try to change the colour of the medal in the Olympics,” Borgohain said. “I committed some mistakes like I was playing closer to the opponent and got a point cut. I will work on the mistakes,” she added.

#Asian Games #China