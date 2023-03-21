 Lovlina, Sakshi punch quarters ticket : The Tribune India

Women’s World Championships

Lovlina, Sakshi punch quarters ticket

Both register dominant victories but 19-year-old Preeti goes down after putting up a fighting display

Lovlina, Sakshi punch quarters ticket

Sakshi Chaudhary lands a punch on Urakbayeva Zhazira. Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui



PTI

New Delhi, March 20

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain made a winning start to her campaign in the Women’s World Championships with a dominant victory here today.

Lovlina (75kg) and Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg) moved to the quarterfinals after notching up 5-0 victories. While Lovlina outpunched Mexico’s Vanessa Ortiz, Sakshi got the better of Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan.

Lovlina Borgohain is declared the winner against Vanessa Ortiz. Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui

The most electrifying Indian performance of the day, however, was that of Preeti (54kg). The youngster though lost to last year’s 52kg silver medallist Jitpong Jutamas of Thailand by a 3-4 verdict, the bout was so close that a review had to be taken.

Preeti entered the tournament on the back of a selection row as her place in the contingent was questioned because she didn’t win the National Championships. However, the 19-year-old justified her place in the Indian team with her fearless performance. The tenacious Preeti showed aggression against a more experienced opponent to take the first round 4-1.

Preeti lost a thrilling bout against Jitpong Jutamas.

She fought toe to toe with Jutamas as both pugilists connected punches. The Thai, though, was able to edge the Indian, taking the remaining two rounds with the final result being decided by a bout review.

“I learned a lot from this bout. I need to work harder. I was aggressive in the first round and I should have continued that and I should have dominated the bout,” Preeti said.

Competing in her new 75kg category, Lovlina, who received a first-round bye, took one step closer to a medal. The two-time World Championships bronze medallist looked a little defensive against her opponent.

The Indian, who was considerably taller than her Mexican opponent, was forced to play from a distance as Ortiz capitalised on every opportunity to move forward and attack.

The result was that Lovlina wasn’t able to connect a lot of the punches as she seemed nervous moving ahead.

“It was my first bout, the boxer was shorter than me,” Lovlina said. “I was not able to follow my strategy to a tee. I am not very happy with this performance, I could have done better. She was coming ahead so I was forced to move back,” she added.

“It is my first World Championships in this weight category. It will be difficult as the other boxers are already competing in this weight class. We will have to see how to play with which opponent. I think I can do better,” she added.

Sakshi, the 2021 Asian Championships bronze medallist, utilised her height and long reach to her advantage. She landed her punches before stepping back quickly, not letting her opponent counterattack.

The Indian danced around the ring, playing with aggression and releasing a number of punches to emerge victorious.

“I played much better than I expected. She is a good boxer so I thought it would be a 19-20 fight but the strategy worked for me and I was able to dominate,” Sakshi said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

2
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

3
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

4
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

5
Punjab

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

6
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

7
Punjab

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

8
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

9
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

10
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Top News

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' enters Day 4

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

San Francisco Police urged to take immediate action against those responsible for Indian consulate vandalism

Indian-Americans express outrage at the incidents of vandali...

US condemns unacceptable attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco; says committed to security of diplomatic facilities

US condemns unacceptable attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco; says committed to security of diplomatic facilities

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters on Sunday brea...


Cities

View All

Rain flattens wheat crop

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

Need to tap potential of BRTS service

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesting sympathisers of Amritpal Singh pitch tents at Mohali's Sohana chowk

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; urges Centre to approve Delhi budget; says it is first time that budget of any state has been stopped

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’