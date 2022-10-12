Lovlina, Simran, Mandeep punch their way into final

PTI

Gandhinagar, October 11

Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning pugilist Lovlina Borgohain and Commonwealth Games medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria registered dominating victories to storm into the finals of their respective weight divisions at the National Games here today.

Also advancing were Services’ Sanjeet, Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur and Mandeep Kaur, Haryana’s Ankit Sharma and Minakshi. Assam’s Ankushita Boro set up an exciting summit clash against Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam in the 66kg category. In the women’s 75kg category, Borgohain displayed her class against local girl Ruchita Rajput, who looked good in patches, before the Assamese used her experience to win the bout and set up the final with Haryana’s Saweety Boora.

In the men’s 57kg category, Gujarat’s Aasifali Asgarali Saiyed went down by a unanimous decision to Haryana’s Sachin Siwach, who will face Services’ Hussamuddin in the final.

However, it was heartbreak for star boxer Shiva Thapa of Assam, who went down 2-3 in a close bout to Services’ Akash. — PTI