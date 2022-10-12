Lovlina, Simran, Mandeep punch their way into final

Gandhinagar, October 11
Tokyo Olympics bronze-winning pugilist Lovlina Borgohain and Commonwealth Games medallists Mohammed Hussamuddin and Jaismine Lamboria registered dominating victories to storm into the finals of their respective weight divisions at the National Games here today.
Also advancing were Services’ Sanjeet, Punjab’s Simranjit Kaur and Mandeep Kaur, Haryana’s Ankit Sharma and Minakshi. Assam’s Ankushita Boro set up an exciting summit clash against Manipur’s Alena Thounaojam in the 66kg category. In the women’s 75kg category, Borgohain displayed her class against local girl Ruchita Rajput, who looked good in patches, before the Assamese used her experience to win the bout and set up the final with Haryana’s Saweety Boora.
In the men’s 57kg category, Gujarat’s Aasifali Asgarali Saiyed went down by a unanimous decision to Haryana’s Sachin Siwach, who will face Services’ Hussamuddin in the final.
However, it was heartbreak for star boxer Shiva Thapa of Assam, who went down 2-3 in a close bout to Services’ Akash. — PTI
Haryana women retain hockey title
Services are all set to win the Raja Bhalindra Singh Trophy as the champion team in the National Games for the fourth time in succession. Maharashtra and Haryana are engaged in a keen battle for the second spot. Services added three gold to their collection and remain on top of the charts with 56 gold, 34 silver and 30 bronze medals. Maharashtra hold a four-gold lead over Haryana. Karnataka and Haryana claimed the men’s and women’s hockey gold medals, respectively. Karnataka beat Uttar Pradesh in the tiebreaker sudden death after the teams were locked 2-2 in regulation time. Haryana regained the trophy after edging out Punjab 1-0, with Rani Rampal scoring the winner.
