LSG eye giant win against in-form MI

PTI

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the business end of the IPL and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to break their momentum on a tricky pitch when they clash at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium here tomorrow. Mumbai are third in the points table with 14 points, while Lucknow are fourth with 13 points. Both the teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the contention for playoffs. Suryakumar Yadav is back to his best and played a huge role in Mumbai’s wins in the previous two games. Short of runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma also found some rhythm against Gujarat Titans and will be looking to play a substantial knock. In Tilak Varma’s absence, Mumbai have found an able replacement in Nehal Wadhera, who seems to be getting better with every opportunity on the big stage.