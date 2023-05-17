Lucknow’s Super win

PTI

Lucknow, May 16

Mohsin Khan made a fine comeback from a long injury lay-off as the left-arm pacer defended 11 runs off the final over against a destructive Tim David to hand Lucknow Super Giants a five-run win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL here today.

Marcus Stoinis flaunted his raw power on way to an unbeaten 89 off 47 balls as Lucknow recovered from a poor start to post 177/3 after Mumbai opted to bowl.

Mumbai were on to a comfortable win but fluffed the chase in the second half of the innings to end with 172/5 in 20 overs.

Mohsin, who missed the domestic season due to a shoulder injury, helped Lucknow take a major step towards a top-four finish by bowling superbly in the final over. Mumbai, too, remain in contention for a playoffs spot despite the loss.

Mohsin Khan bowled a fine last over. PTI

Chasing 178 was never going to be easy on this pitch but Rohit Sharma (37 off 25) and Ishan Kishan (59 off 39) raised a 90-run opening wicket stand off 58 balls to make it possible.

However, both fell to leggie Ravi Bishnoi in his successive overs as the hosts were back into the game.

A master at extracting runs behind the wicket, Suryakumar Yadav then went for his trademark scoop shot off pacer Yash Thakur but ended up hitting it onto the stumps.

Mumbai needed 53 off the last 30 balls, and with Nehal Wadhera and Tim David in the middle and Cameron Green yet to come, the odds were stacked up in their favour. But Lucknow had other plans.

Brief scores: LSG: 177/3 (Stoinis 89*; Behrendorff 2/30); MI: 172/5 (Kishan 59; Bishnoi 2/26). — PTI

Punjab in need of marvel

Punjab Kings’ captain Shikhar Dhawan is greeted by a young fan during a practice session ahead of their game against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala. PTI

Dharamsala: Punjab Kings will be eager to register a big win to keep their IPL playoffs hopes alive against Delhi Capitals here tomorrow. It has been a rollercoaster ride for Punjab with six losses and as many wins. They are placed eighth in the standings with 12 points and are still in contention to make the qualifiers. However, they need to improve their net run-rate (NRR), which stands at -0.268. A 31-run win against Delhi last week boosted their NRR and morale and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope for an encore and hope that other results go their way.