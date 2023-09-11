 Luis Rubiales resigns as Spain’s soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women’s World Cup final : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Luis Rubiales resigns as Spain’s soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women’s World Cup final

Luis Rubiales resigns as Spain’s soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women’s World Cup final

Once the most powerful man in Spanish soccer, Rubiales insisted the kiss was consensual and done in a ‘moment of jubilation’

Luis Rubiales resigns as Spain’s soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women’s World Cup final

Luis Rubiales had been at the centre of a controversy that had gone far beyond Spain’s borders and the world of sport after he kissed Jenni Hermoso during the globally televised awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.



AP

Barcelona, September 11

Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish soccer federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain’s first-ever Women’s World Cup title.

Rubiales had been at the centre of a controversy that had gone far beyond Spain’s borders and the world of sport after he kissed Jenni Hermoso during the globally televised awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on August 20 in Sydney, Australia. The player said the kiss was without her consent.

“After my swift suspension by FIFA, and the rest of the cases building against me, it is clear that I cannot return to the post,” Rubiales said on Sunday in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He had already been temporarily suspended from his job by FIFA for his conduct at the final and, after soccer’s world body opened a disciplinary case, remained defiant and hostile toward those who criticized him.

Then came the most serious threat yet to Rubiales, when Spanish state prosecutors accused him on Friday of sexual assault and coercion after the kiss, two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault.

Once the most powerful man in Spanish soccer, Rubiales insisted the kiss was consensual and done in a “moment of jubilation.” He said it was like one “I could give one of my daughters.”     

Hermoso denied that claim in statements issued by her and her players’ union. The player also said she and her family were pressured by the federation to show her support for Rubiales. Fans, players and politicians publicly disagreed with Rubiales and saw it as a sexist act and the abuse of authority.

“The former president of the Spanish soccer federation has done what he had to do,” Spain’s Secretary of State for Sport Víctor Francos told Spain’s Cadena SER radio. “I think it is what practically the entirety of Spanish society had asked him to do.”        

Rubiales said he had also resigned as UEFA vice president due to the reputational danger the scandal could inflict on Spain’s joint bid to host the 2030 men’s World Cup along with Portugal, Morocco and possibly Ukraine.

Rubiales said that he had told interim Spanish federation president Pedro Rocha — who replaced him when Rubiales was suspended on Aug. 26 — of his resignation late Sunday night. The Spanish federation confirmed Rubiales’ resignation in a statement, adding that it would follow its statutes and call an election for a new president.

Also Sunday, Rubiales said “I am going to (resign), I cannot continue my work,” in reply to a question from TV host Piers Morgan on Britain’s TalkTV. Clips from the show were released Sunday at a similar time to Rubiales’ social media post appearing.

“My father, my daughters, I spoke with them ... and some friends very close to me, and they say to me Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and to continue your life, because if not, probably you are going to damage people you love, and the sport you love,’” Rubiales told Morgan.

“In this situation now, (it is) the thing I have to do.”        

Two weeks ago, Rubiales had been expected to step down amid the immediate wave of criticism for his conduct at the final, which included a lewd gesture of grabbing his crotch, with Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter, Princess Sofía, nearby. Instead, in a defiant Aug. 25 speech before his federation’s general assembly, he refused to go quietly and claimed he was victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.”                  

That led FIFA to provisionally suspend him just one day later; the Spanish government starting a motion to have him ruled unfit to hold his office; and Hermoso’s accusation of sexual assault.

Rubiales’ behavior at one of soccer’s premier global events had drawn scorn from Spain’s politicians, its soccer leagues, clubs, players and fans, amid talk of a “Me Too” movement in Spanish soccer. The uproar against Rubiales coincides with a strike by Spain’s women’s league as its players call for higher wages.

Rubiales’ public supporters — other than his mother, who held a short-lived hunger strike in a church in southern Spain — soon abandoned him. Those included the coaches of Spain’s women’s and men’s teams. His own federation also publicly asked him to step down.

After Spain’s state prosecutors opened the door to him facing criminal charges – and even possible prison time if convicted — Rubiales finally agreed to resign.

“Insisting in waiting and hanging on would not contribute anything positive (for) either the federation or Spanish soccer, among other reasons, because the powers that be would stop me from returning (to my job),” Rubiales said in his statement.

After Rubiales accused Hermoso of lying about what he said was a kiss she had consented to, Spain’s women world champions, along with dozens of players, refused to play again for their country until there were changes in the federation’s leadership. The firing of the unpopular women’s team coach was not enough by itself for them to come back.

No. 2-ranked Spain is scheduled to start the Women’s Nations League on Sept. 22 in a visit to top-ranked Sweden. Spain beat Sweden in the World Cup semifinals.

Hermoso, 33, now plays for Mexican club Pachuca after a long career in Europe. She helped Barcelona win the 2021 Women’s Champions League, and came second in Ballon d’Or voting to teammate Alexia Putellas that same year.

Rubiales will also resign as a vice president at UEFA, the European soccer body which pays him 250,000 euros ($268,000) annually in a job he was appointed to in 2019. He first had to be elected onto UEFA’s executive committee by European soccer federations. UEFA has taken no action against Rubiales, even after FIFA opened a disciplinary case 18 days ago.

MEN’S WORLD CUP

Spain’s government had expressed its concerns that Rubiales would end up hurting Spain’s joint bid to host the 2030 edition of the men’s World Cup. Rubiales, who had led the bid, appears to have finally agreed, according to his statement, while still maintaining his belief that he was being too harshly judged.

“I don’t want Spanish soccer to be hurt by this exaggerated campaign against me, and above all, I take this decision after being assured that my exit would help contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to stay united for their dream of 2030, which will permit the greatest sporting event in the world to go to our country,” he said.

The bid has been strongly favored to win the hosting rights in a campaign that FIFA wants decided by late 2024.

An election to replace Rubiales on the UEFA ruling committee can be held in Madrid next February when the Spanish federation hosts the next annual meeting of UEFA member federations.

SAUDI DEAL

Rubiales, 46, is a former player and head of Spain’s main players union. He had run the federation since 2018.

He has not shied away from controversy since but, proving to be a shrewd deal maker, he shored up internal support by boosting revenues for the federation and spreading them around.

In part, Rubiales was tolerated because he was considered better than his predecessor, Ángel Maria Villar, who was in power for nearly three decades before he was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Rubiales made 339,000 euros ($365,000) in 2021 after taxes for presiding over the federation with a budget of 382 million euros ($412 million). The federation runs Spain’s men’s and women’s national soccer teams and its semi-professional and amateur soccer leagues. It also organizes the referees. The government maintains some oversight of the entity but it cannot name or remove its executives.

Rubiales’ biggest decision was to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia – now the big draw for top European talent like Cristiano Ronaldo – in exchange for $40 million a year. The clubs and federation loved the cash, but the move was criticized by women’s and human rights groups for the regime’s treatment of women and minorities. Spanish authorities also scrutinized the deal, and an investigative judge is probing the legality of the Super Cup contracts.

The controversy not only drew attention away from the greatest victory for women’s soccer in Spain. It also tarnished Spain’s greatest achievement in soccer overall — in both men’s and women’s teams — since Rubiales took charge before eventually leading to his own downfall.

#Spain

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

PM Modi conveys to Justin Trudeau country's strong concerns over anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada

2
Trending asia cup sidelines

Watch: Pace spearheads Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi meet off field; what happens next will melt your heart

3
Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announces party’s in-charge for different Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

4
Sports

Asia Cup: Rain plays spoilsport again as India-Pakistan game taken to reserve day

5
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s aircraft faces technical issues at Delhi airport

6
Comment

Decolonise armed forces, but with sensitivity

7
Punjab

Punjab on sticky wicket over panchayat poll U-turn

8
Trending

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata’s ‘Pyaar Hua Iqrar Hua’ moment in Delhi rain

9
India

G20 Summit over, PM Modi hands over ceremonial gavel to Brazilian president

10
India

Nothing Hindu about what the BJP does: Rahul Gandhi

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties

PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince; focus on bilateral trade, defence ties

Bin Salman is currently on a State visit

Heavy rain on Monday morning in Colombo on India-Pakistan match reserve day

Heavy rain on Monday morning in Colombo on India-Pakistan match reserve day

Noticeable wet patches on the field at R Premadas Stadium sh...

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

Sikhs turn up in large numbers; Pro-Khalistani group Sikhs f...

After Golden Temple, Panchkula's Nada Sahib Gurbani to live stream daily

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today

Telecast to take place in 63 countries through World Punjabi...

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

The film retells the tragedy of 24-year-old Jassi Sidhu who ...


Cities

View All

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Hire engineers to improve services, minister tells Guru Nanak hospital

Delimitation exercise: SC activists question rationale of reserving wards

Publishing of Guru Granth Sahib: SGPC delegation to visit US soon

Amritsar: Crores spent on restoration, heritage sites remain locked

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 78: Basic amenities elude residents

Anti-drug panel member killed in Bathinda

Bathinda: Anti-drug panel member killed at Sidhana village in Rampura area

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Farm body blocks roads in Bathinda

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

5-star GRIHA rating: Community centres in Chandigarh to go hi-tech

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today

PGI to have 10 more beds, 2 OTs for paediatric patients

Chandigarh: Change dog bylaws, demands FOSWAC

No let-up in cases of snatching in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Delhi High Court sets aside conviction of police official in bribery case

Supreme Court woman lawyer found dead at her Noida house

Rain brings mercury down in Delhi

MC teams plug away to prevent waterlogging

G20: Traffic helpline gets 2,500 calls in day, witnesses 6-fold rise

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

Post initial surge, dengue cases stabilising

At 372 dengue cases, Kapurthala 2nd worst-hit district after Bathinda; Amritsar 3rd with 301 cases

Man killed, four hurt as car rams into truck

CM releases poster of Surjit hockey tournament

Law Gate clash: Police swing into action, launch helpline to check drug peddling

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth ~75 lakh

Two nabbed with 1.23-kg gold paste worth Rs 75 lakh

LIT delaying recarpeting of damaged roads: Ex-councillor

Fatal attack: Victim’s family writes to DGP

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar yarn unit

Patient’s death: Indicted Civil Hospital staff attribute ‘serious lapse’ to heavy patient load

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Four held for Focal Point murder in Patiala

Punjabi University to admit boys in BA, MA courses in private mode

Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala begins coronary shockwave lithotripsy

Multipurpose health workers hold march

Protest continues against Punjab govt