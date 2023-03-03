 Lyon roars, Oz in the hunt : The Tribune India

Lyon roars, Oz in the hunt

Spinner takes eight wickets to bowl out India for 163, Australia chase 76 for win

Lyon roars, Oz in the hunt

Nathan Lyon took 8/64. PTI



INDORE, March 2

Australia spin spearhead Nathan Lyon claimed 8/64 on a turning wicket to put the tourists on the verge of victory inside three days in the third Test against India here today. A winning target of 76 may sound a cakewalk but Australia will have to score those runs on a track where 30 wickets have tumbled on the first two days of the spin-dominated contest.

India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series but a victory tomorrow would secure Australia’s place in the final of the World Test Championship in June.

It needed a spectacular one-handed catch from Steve Smith at leg slip to end Cheteshwar Pujara’s 142-ball vigil. PTI

India have been on the back foot in the match since being skittled out for 109 in their first innings and they did marginally better in the second when they were all out for 163 when stumps were drawn. Only Cheteshwar Pujara (59) put up a brave fight against Australia’s three-pronged spin attack led superbly by Lyon.

“It’s a difficult pitch to bat on. I hope we’ll be able to bowl them out,” Pujara said. “I know it’s not enough. Seventy five may look like it’s not too many, but still, there is a chance.”

The action-packed second day began with Australia resuming on 156/4 and after an hour’s lull, it rained wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. Australia looked in cruise control at 186/4 but once overnight batsmen Cameron Green (21) and Peter Handscomb (19) departed, the wheels came off their innings.

The tourists lost their last six wickets for 11 runs to fold for 197 with India seamer Umesh Yadav’s reverse-swing skills earning him 3/12.

It still left Australia in possession of a sizeable lead of 88 and Lyon wrecked India’s top order before the home side could erase their deficit.

The off-spinner removed both the India openers, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, and foiled Ravindra Jadeja’s bid to survive by blocking endlessly.

Matt Kuhnemann claimed the prized wicket of Virat Kohli (13) but Pujara mixed caution with calculated aggression to keep India alive. Shreyas Iyer smacked a six off Kuhnemann to put India in the lead as the low-scoring match changed course again adding another layer of drama. Iyer unleashed a flurry of boundaries to put the pressure back on Australia but there were more twists to come.

Usman Khawaja, who missed much of the day’s action with a sore calf, returned to pluck a stunning catch to end Iyer’s run-a-ball 26. Steve Smith, leading Australia after regular captain Pat Cummins flew home to be with his ailing mother, also held a spectacular one-handed catch at leg slip to end Pujara’s stand. — Reuters

2nd Time in his 118 Test appearances, Nathan Lyon claimed eight wickets in an innings. His best figures are 8/50

11Australia lost their last six wickets for 11 runs in 34 balls

30Wickets have tumbled on the first two days, with the spinners claiming 25 wickets

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

3
Punjab

Vegetable vendor arrested on charges of desecration of religious scripture in Punjab’s Phagwara

4
Nation

Supreme Court creates panel of PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI to appoint CEC, ECs

5
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani report: Supreme Court asks market regulator SEBI to probe manipulation of stock prices

6
Punjab

Supreme Court reserves order on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

7
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

8
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

9
World

Two Indian nationals among five persons arrested by US border authorities

10
Punjab

Indian-origin male nurse Rajwinder Singh extradited to Australia; charged for 2018 murder

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly amid Congress protest

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

A person who is weak-kneed before the powers that be can’t b...

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

Ties abnormal, EAM tells Chinese FM

‘Real problems in relationship that need to be taken up’

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 5 judicial officers, 2 advocates for appointment as Gujarat High Court judges

The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud


Cities

View All

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

A treat for craft lovers

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to ~50K for dharnas

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers