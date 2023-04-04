Lyon's roar echoes in Paris; Napoli shocked

Paris, April 3

French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain gave their rivals in the title race a glimmer of hope after losing 1-0 to Lyon for a second straight home defeat.

AC Milan’s Rafael Leao celebrates. REUTERS

PSG’s fifth loss of the league leave them six points ahead of second-placed Lens and Marseille with nine rounds of matches remaining.

“It’s not just the mentality that needs to change,” PSG defender Danilo said after the game. “There are a lot of things we need to change.”

PSG had lost their previous home game 2-0 against Rennes and Danilo urged his teammates to respond quickly, or risk finishing the season empty-handed.

After star striker Kylian Mbappe fluffed an early chance for the hosts, Lyon missed the opportunity to score in the 39th when striker Alexandre Lacazette took a penalty after being fouled by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma going for a loose ball. Lyon went on to punish PSG’s slack defending with a slick move in the 56th minute as Sael Kumbedi volleyed a pass across the area and forward Bradley Barcola slid the ball past Donnarumma.

AC Milan rout Napoli

Rome: If this was just the antipasto, Napoli should be concerned about what AC Milan will serve up for the main course. In the first of three match-ups between Milan and Napoli this month, the defending Serie A champions routed this season’s runaway leaders 4-0 on Sunday ahead of two more clashes in the Champions League quarterfinals. Rafael Leao scored twice in their win. — AP