Champions League: Real Madrid rally past Manchester City, in final

Madrid, May 5

The “Si se puede! (Yes we can!)” chants gradually faded at the Santiago Bernabeu as the minutes passed and Real Madrid looked beaten.

As the end of regulation approached, many in the stands — and on the field — were close to giving up as Manchester City defended their 1-0 lead.

It seemed that there would be no magical night at the Bernabeu for the 13-time European champions this time. But Madrid took their Champions League comebacks to another level on Wednesday, rallying late with two goals in two minutes by substitute Rodrygo to force the extra-time and defeat Manchester City 3-1 to reach the final — a showdown with Liverpool.

Karim Benzema, the hero of Madrid’s previous comebacks this season, converted a penalty kick in the extra-time for the decisive goal that allowed Madrid to advance 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-3 first-leg semifinal loss. — AP