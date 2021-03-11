Madappa finishes tied-6th at International Series

Newcastle: Viraj Madappa continued his rich vein of form with a tied-6th finish at the International Series England. The Indian youngster had for a good part of the week contended for the title, before a triple-bogey on the third day pushed him and he carded an an even-par 71 on Sunday. His rounds of 68-70-70-71 saw him at 5-under for the week as Zimbabwean Scott Vincent won the title.

New Delhi

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Line-up for event done

Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania claimed the final three spots to complete the line-up for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 to be held later this year. This marks a significant milestone as India is all set to host its first-ever FIFA women’s tournament from October 11 to October 30.

Southern Pines

Lee wins US Women’s Open and record $1.8m

The awesome Aussie would not be denied. Minjee Lee won the US Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf. Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271.

Pamplona (Spain)

Messi nets 5 for Argentina for 1st time, eclipses Puskas

Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina for the first time in a 5-0 rout of Estonia in a friendly match in Spain, becoming the fourth-highest scorer for a national team in the men’s soccer. Messi scored twice in the first half, three times after the interval to reach 86 international goals. He moved past the 84 goals of former Hungary great Ferenc Puskas.

Geneva

CR7 adds to record goal tally as Portugal rout Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his world record-extending 116th and 117th goals as Portugal swept to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Switzerland in their UEFA Nations League clash. Agencies