Madappa tied-4 in S Korea

Seongnam, May 6
India’s Viraj Madappa holed an ace on way to the day’s best card of 6-under 65 to zoom to tied-fourth at the halfway stage of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here today.
Madappa, who shot an even-par 71 on the first day, is now 6-under and one shot behind the leading trio from South Korea — Kim (67-68), Dongmin Lee (65-70) and amateur Minhyuk Song (69-66). Seven of the nine Indian golfers in the field made the cut.
Vani tied-43rd on LET
Madrid: Vani Kapoor opened the week with an even-par 72 that comprised four birdies and four bogeys at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open here.
At tied-43rd, she was the best performer among the three Indians in the field.
Tvesa Malik had a birdie and a double-bogey in her round of 1-over 73 and was tied-60th. Amandeep Drall was lying tied-109th.
Shubhankar starts poorly
Wishaw (UK): India’s Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters.
Sharma carded a 1-over 73 and Chawrasia shot a 2-over 74. Sharm is tied-76, while Chawrasia is T-96.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case
High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...