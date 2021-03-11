Madappa tied-4 in S Korea

PTI

Seongnam, May 6

India’s Viraj Madappa holed an ace on way to the day’s best card of 6-under 65 to zoom to tied-fourth at the halfway stage of the GS Caltex Maekyung Open here today.

Madappa, who shot an even-par 71 on the first day, is now 6-under and one shot behind the leading trio from South Korea — Kim (67-68), Dongmin Lee (65-70) and amateur Minhyuk Song (69-66). Seven of the nine Indian golfers in the field made the cut.

Vani tied-43rd on LET

Madrid: Vani Kapoor opened the week with an even-par 72 that comprised four birdies and four bogeys at the Comunidad de Madrid Ladies Open here.

At tied-43rd, she was the best performer among the three Indians in the field.

Tvesa Malik had a birdie and a double-bogey in her round of 1-over 73 and was tied-60th. Amandeep Drall was lying tied-109th.

Shubhankar starts poorly

Wishaw (UK): India’s Shubhankar Sharma and SSP Chawrasia endured a disappointing opening round at the Betfred British Masters.

Sharma carded a 1-over 73 and Chawrasia shot a 2-over 74. Sharm is tied-76, while Chawrasia is T-96.