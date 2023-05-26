Madrid brimming with love for Vinicius

Madrid, May 25

With Vinicius Junior watching from the stands, Rodrygo scored the winning goal and raised his fist in solidarity with his Real Madrid and Brazil teammate.

It was one of the many tributes to Vinicius in Madrid’s first game since the latest case of racial abuse against the player, who considered leaving the field Sunday after being insulted by Valencia fans.

Inter’s Lautaro Martinez kisses the trophy. Reuters

“All the support for Vini was beautiful,” said Rodrygo, whose late goal gave Madrid a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga on Wednesday. “What happened to him can happen to many players. We know that it has happened a lot of times in football. But we are happy because we see that the world is uniting to fight this.”

The show of support came a day after Spanish police arrested seven people on suspicion of hate crime and after Valencia was fined and ordered to partially close its stadium for five games.

Vinicius was not on the field because of a minor injury, but his Real Madrid teammates all came out wearing his No. 20 jersey before the kick-off.

City’s bright run ends

Brighton: Champions Manchester City’s 12-match winning streak in the Premier League came to an end as Julio Enciso’s stunner earned sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-1 draw to seal them a Europa League berth on Wednesday.

Inter win Italian Cup

Rome: Take note, Manchester City: the bigger the match, the bigger the performance from Lautaro Martinez lately.

After scoring key goals against Benfica and city rivals AC Milan to help secure Inter Milan a spot in the Champions League final, Martinez netted twice as the Nerazzurri produced a 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina to defend the Italian Cup trophy on Wednesday. — Agencies