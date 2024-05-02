Madrid Open: From Madrid to Rome, Nadal counts on positives

PTI

Madrid, May 1

Rafael Nadal left Madrid feeling better about his fitness than he did when he arrived, and is now planning to play in Rome while continuing his preparations for the French Open.

Nadal lost in straight sets to the 31st-ranked Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round at Madrid on Tuesday. But the Spaniard was feeling good about his progress following his latest injury layoff.

Nadal called it a “positive week” in every way, and said his body held up well.

Rafa Nadal lost 5-7 4-6 to Jiri Lehecka. Reuters

“I was able to play four matches, a couple of tough matches,” Nadal said. “So very positive, winning three matches, playing four matches at the high level of tennis. I leave here with very positive energy.”

Nadal arrived in Madrid pessimistic about his physical condition, and he wasn’t even sure if he would be able to play. “Today is unforgettable day in terms of saying goodbye, Madrid,” he said. “But my career keeps going, and I have my personal goals that I have got in a couple of weeks, and I want to explore if I have any chance to achieve that.”

Nadal said Rome, where he won 10 titles and where the tournament starts May 8, was also emotional for him. “That’s another very special tournament in my career,” he said. “I dreamed to play all these tournaments that I had success one more time.” — AP

Bopanna-Ebden pair knocked out

Top-seeded Indo-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden bowed out of the Madrid Open after a shocking first-round loss to the unheralded duo of Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson. They went down 7-6 (4) 7-5 in one hour and 17 minutes.

