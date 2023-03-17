Madrid stick to script as Napoli flip it

Madrid, March 16
There was no historic comeback for Liverpool. Real Madrid’s title defence in the Champions League rolls into the quarterfinals.
Liverpool never really came close to overcoming their three-goal deficit from the first leg against the title holders at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday, losing 1-0 to end their hopes of another run to the final.
Karim Benzema scored late and Madrid advanced to the last-eight for the third straight season with a 6-2 aggregate score following a 5-2 win from the first leg in England, when they rallied from two goals down early in the first half.
“You needed a special performance and we didn’t show a special performance,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “In moments, it was a good performance, but Real Madrid was the team in control the whole game.”
A first for Napoli
Naples: Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in their history — and making it three Italian teams in the final eight. Victor Osimhen continued his fine scoring record with a goal in each half and Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty in the second half. — AP
Round of 16 results
- R Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 (Aggregate 6-2)
- Napoli beat Frankfurt 3-0 (Aggregate 5-0)
