‘Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi...’ Ravindra Jadeja after CSK clinch IPL 2023 title

ANI

New Delhi, May 30

Chennai Super Kings batter Ravindra Jadeja shared a special message for CSK skipper MS Dhoni after winning the final against Gujarat Titans on Monday to lift their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Jadeja took to Twitter to indicate that the entire team worked to clinch the victory for none other than Dhoni.

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI.🏆 mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

"We did it for ONE and ONLY MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi," Jadeja wrote in his tweet.

Jadeja delivered valuable contributions to CSK throughout the tournament. He scored 190 runs in 12 innings at an average of 23.75 and a strike rate of 142.85 and the best score of 25*. Jadeja also took 20 wickets in these 16 matches at an average of 21.55 and an economy rate of 7.56, with best figures of 3/20.

Coming to the match, a 67-run stand between Shubman Gill (39 in 20 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha provided GT with a solid start. Then came a 64-run stand between Saha and Sai Sudarshan. Saha was dismissed for 54 off 39 balls, which had five fours and a six.

Sudarshan smashed 96 in just 47 balls, with eight fours and six sixes. He stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Hardik Pandya, who scored 21 off 12 balls.

Matheesha Pathirana took 2/44 in four overs. Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket each.

The match was delayed due to rain. After the resumption, CSK was set a revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Openers Devon Conway (47 in 25 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 in 16 balls), provided a platform with a 74-run stand for the first wicket. Despite Ajinkya Rahane's quickfire 27 in 13 balls and Ambati Rayadu's 19 in eight balls, Mohit Sharma scripted a comeback for GT with his tight bowling. He also got Dhoni out for a golden duck.

CSK needed 13 runs in the final over. But Mohit could not defend it as Jadeja denied GT a win with a match-winning four on the final ball.

Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/36 in his four overs. Noor Ahmed (2/17) was also impressive with the ball.

