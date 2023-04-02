Maini bags maiden F2 podium finish in Melbourne

Melbourne
Indian driver Kush Maini of Campos Racing fought off a strong challenge from Arthur Leclerc of DAMS in a rain-interrupted race to claim his first-ever Formula 2 podium with a third-place finish at the Albert Park here today.
MELBOURNE
Verstappen takes pole at Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen took pole position for Red Bull at the Formula One Australian Grand Prix today after teammate Sergio Perez came crashing back to earth with a brake failure that left him last on the grid. Mercedes driver George Russell joins Verstappen on the front row for tomorrow’s race at Albert Park after qualifying second ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.
Mysuru
Mysuru Open: Sasikumar, Vardhan lift doubles trophy
Mukund Sasikumar and Vishnu Vardhan bagged the doubles title at the ITF Mysuru Open after defeating compatriots B Ritvick Choudary and Nikki Poonacha 6-3 6-4 here today. In the singles, SD Prajwal Dev lost 5-7 4-6 to George Loffhagen in a tight semifinal. Loffhagen faces eighth seed Blake Ellis next.
MUNICH
Bayern crush Dortmund to go top in Tuchel’s debut
Bayern Munich scored three goals in the opening 23 minutes to overrun Borussia Dortmund and win 4-2 in Der Klassiker today, reclaiming top spot in the Bundesliga and handing new coach Thomas Tuchel a winning start. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
