Maini finishes second in F2

PTI

Jeddah, March 10

Indian racer Kush Maini finished a creditable second in the F2 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix after starting the race from pole position here today.

Maini, who is appearing for Invicta Racing, had earlier become the first Indian to grab pole in F2. The race was won by Enzo Fittipaldi from Van Amersfoort Racing, with MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger finishing third.

“It was a positive race, especially after yesterday where we really struggled. So I am really happy the team and I switched it around. We were really competitive,” Maini said. “Obviously, Enzo was in a different league today so congratulations to him. We need to analyse a little bit more on where we can catch Enzo,” he added.

Maini said the team has been working on improving the car and the outcome of the race was a culmination of their hard work. “We can be competitive all throughout and I am looking forward to Melbourne,” Maini said.

Maini is now placed fifth in the championship with 27 points.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Saudi Arabia