Maintaining weight will be a challenge: Vinesh Phogat

Bishkek, April 21

Locking the Olympics quota would put Vinesh Phogat at ease for a few days but the Indian wrestler said maintaining weight after having dropped to the lowest class of 50kg will be a huge challenge in the build-up to the Paris Games. Vinesh dished out an impressive show at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers, where she did not concede a single point in an easy draw and sealed her third consecutive Olympics quota.

I will have to manage my weight a lot better. I have brought myself down to 50kg after very long. It's not easy for me not to put on weight because my muscle mass is very high. Because of that, I gain weight easily. It doesn't matter how fit I am, I still gain weight because I have a lot of muscle mass — Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh lost crucial time due to the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In that period, Antim Panghal secured a quota place in the 53kg category — Vinesh’s pet weight division. The 29-year-old had no option but to switch the weight category to ensure that she does not miss the bus to Olympics.

“I will have to manage my weight a lot better. I have brought myself down to 50kg after very long so I will try and maintain this as much as I can,” Vinesh said.

“It’s not easy for me not to put on weight because my muscle mass is very high. Because of that, I gain weight easily. It doesn’t matter how fit I am, I still gain weight because I have a lot of muscle mass. I have four months left and every day is very important. I am happy that I can go to the Olympics. Whether I go in the 50kg category or in the 53kg category, it will be decided in the trials,” she added.

Vinesh suffered heartbreaks at the Rio and Tokyo Games where she was eliminated early despite being a medal favourite. “I just want to try my best. I just want an Olympics medal,” she said.

