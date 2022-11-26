Reeling under criticism, Iranians deliver sucker punch to Wales

AL RAYYAN, November 25

Iran scored twice after the eighth minute of stoppage time to snatch a stunning 2-0 win over Wales today that breathed new life into their World Cup campaign and left the Welsh flat on their backs and facing a make-or-break decider against England.

After Wales’ keeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 87th minute, Iran produced a remarkable finale, with Roozbeh Cheshmi driving home to give them the lead before Ramin Rezaeian added another in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Wales’ Wayne Hennessey was sent off following a dreadful head-high challenge on Mehdi Taremi. Reuters

Iran, who had been facing elimination if they lost, were almost unrecognisable from the side that was thrashed 6-2 by England in their opener, and they were deserved winners even if they left it very late. Carlos Queiroz’s side were twice denied by the woodwork in the second half at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and made the most of the extra man after Hennessey was given his marching orders following a dreadful head-high challenge on Mehdi Taremi.

The win moves Iran to three points in Group B, two more than Wales, who were held to a 1-1 draw by the United States in their opener.

The group comes to a head next Tuesday, when Wales play their old rivals and Iran face US.

Look, it’s Superman again

Ecuador’s ‘Superman’ captain Enner Valencia led a feisty fightback as the South Americans drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in Group A to keep both teams in the running for the last-16 while ending hosts Qatar’s chances of qualifying. Valencia, 33, tapped in his third goal from a rebound in the second half after Cody Gakpo had put the Dutch ahead in the sixth minute. — Reuters

War of words

Al Rayyan: Tensions ran high at Iran’s second match at the World Cup today as fans supporting the Iranian government harassed those protesting against it and stadium security seized flags,

T-shirts and other items expressing support for the protest movement that has gripped the Islamic Republic.

Some fans were stopped by stadium security from bringing in Persian pre-revolutionary flags to match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Others carrying such flags had them ripped from their hands by pro-government Iran fans, who also hurled insults at fans wearing T-shirts with the slogan of the protest movement gripping the country, ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’. AP

