Malaysia end India's fine run in semis

PTI

Chennai, June 16

Second-seeded India bowed out of the SDAT WSF Squash World Cup following a 0-3 defeat to the fourth-seeded Malaysia here today.

Malaysia will take on top seed and defending champions Egypt in the final tomorrow. Egypt blanked Japan 4-0 in the other semifinal.

Malaysia took the lead in the first match as Sai Hung Ong saved a sudden death match ball and then converted in the fifth game to edge out Abhay Singh 7-4 5-7 1-7 7-1 7-6. The 18-year-old Aira Azman gave Malaysia a 2-0 lead, beating the experienced Joshna Chinappa 7-3 7-3 5-7 7-4. Chinappa pulled one game back but eventually went down 7-4 in the fourth to leave India in trouble.

India needed wins from both Saurav Ghosal and Tanvi Khanna to harbour any hopes of progressing. But Ghosal lost world 5-7 7-2 6-7 5-6 to world No. 134 Darren Pragasam.