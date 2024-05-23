Malaysia Masters: Sindhu keeps it simple to make second round

Kuala Lumpur, May 22
Returning from a break, two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the women’s singles second round with a straight-game win over Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 here today.
World No. 15 Sindhu, who had skipped the Uber Cup and Thailand Open, notched up a 21-17 21-16 win over No. 22 Gilmour in an opening-round match that lasted 46 minutes.
The fifth-seeded Indian, who last won a title in
the 2022 Singapore Open, will next face South Korea’s Sim Yu Jin.
It was Sindhu’s third win over Gilmour, a two-time medallist at the Commonwealth Games.
In the mixed doubles, world No. 53 B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the second round after outlasting Hong Kong qualifiers Lui Chun Wai and Fu Chi Yan 21-15 12-21 21-17 in 47 minutes. The husband-wife duo will have the task of taming the top seeds Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia next.
