Malaysia Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty lose in semifinals

Kuala Lumpur, January 14
Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament, losing to China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in three games here today.
The world No. 5 pair put up a brave effort but Keng and Chang, ranked 17th, showed better control in the closing stages to register a 21-16 11-21 21-15 win in an hour and four minutes to reach their maiden Super 1000 final.
For the seventh-seeded Indians, it was their third semifinals finish in a Super 1000 tournament.
The match was a close affair as the two pairs looked to outwit each other in the fast-paced rallies from the start.
