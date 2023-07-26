 Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus records best bowling figures of 7 for 8 in men's T20s : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus records best bowling figures of 7 for 8 in men's T20s

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus records best bowling figures of 7 for 8 in men's T20s

All his seven wickets were bowled dismissals

Malaysia’s Syazrul Idrus records best bowling figures of 7 for 8 in men's T20s

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus. Photo credit: Twitter/MalaysiaCricket



PTI

Kuala Lumpur, July 26

Little known Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus on Wednesday became the first male cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20 International when he achieved the feat against China in the opening game of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier here.

Idrus' astonishing figures of 7 wickets for 8 runs, the best bowling figures in a men's T20I, helped Malaysia record a commanding eight-wicket victory over China at Bayuemas Oval. All his seven wickets were bowled dismissals.

The 32-year-old, who played in 22 T20Is before Wednesday, broke Nigerian Peter Aho's earlier record for the best bowling figures in a men's T20Is. Aho had picked up 6 wickets for 5 against Sierra Leone in 2021.

Among full members of the ICC, India's Deepak Chahar holds the record of best bowling figures in a T20I, with his 6 wickets for 7 runs against Bangladesh in 2019 being the joint-third best overall alongside Dinesh Nakrani, who registered the same figures for Uganda against Lesotho in 2021.

Frederique Overdijk of the Netherlands, however, holds the best bowling figures -- male and female -- in a T20I with her 7 wickets for 3 runs against France in 2021.

A total of 12 bowlers had previously claimed six-wicket hauls in a men's T20I -- including Chahar and another Indian Yuzvendra Chahal, Australia spinner Ashton Agar and Sri Lanka tweaker Ajantha Mendis -- but an elusive seven-wicket haul had never been recorded until Idrus' amazing effort.

Electing to bat first, China were all out for just 23 runs in 11.2 overs with none of their batters scoring in double digits with Idrus single-handedly ripping through the batting line-up.

Opener Wei Guo Lei was the top scorer with 7. Six Chinese batters were out for nought. Malaysia chased down the target in 4.5 overs, reaching 24 for 2.

The winner of this tournament will progress to the Asia Regional Final in Nepal in November, with the two leading teams from that event then making it through to the T20 World Cup in 2024.

#China #Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

10
Nation

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Entertainment

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Manipur violence: Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha

Congress moves no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur

PM Modi had predicted the motion while speaking in Lok Sabha...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

This love story began during Covid lockdown, but ended with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

The victims were identified as Sanjib Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and ...

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store, suspended

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

A CCTV captures video of head constable Satish Prasad, donni...

'She is dead for us', says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

'What will happen to her children, her husband? Who will tak...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised