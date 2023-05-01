Male boxers aim for improved show at World C’ships

Tashkent: India’s boxers will be highly motivated to better the one bronze medal secured in the previous edition when they step into the ring for the men’s World Championships, starting here tomorrow. There are no Olympics berths on offer but the Worlds will provide the pugilists with good preparation ahead of September’s Asian Games, a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.

Singapore

Lahiri finishes 19th as Gooch wins again

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri played a bogey-free 4-under 67 that saw him move up and finish at tied-19th at the Liv Singapore tournament. Lahiri was 9-under for the week as the in-form American Talor Gooch won the tournament. Gooch, who won his second Liv event, beat Spain’s Sergio Garcia in a playoff at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Incheon

Sharma finishes tied-52nd as Larrazabal wins title

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended his Korea Championships campaign at tied-52nd place with his best round of 3-under 69. Sharma finished at even-par 288 even as Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal won his eighth title on the DP World Tour.

Los Angeles

Aditi fifth after third round in LA Championship

Halfway leader Aditi Ashok was unable to maintain the tempo and slipped to tied-5th in the third round of the LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Aditi carded a 1-over 72 to be 5-under and four shots behind new leader Cheyenne Knight.

Baku

F1: Perez beats Verstappen to win again

Sergio Perez beat teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and continue Red Bull’s domination of the F1 season. Helped by a safety car period that fell in his favour, the Mexican took his sixth career victory. Agencies