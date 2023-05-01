Male boxers aim for improved show at World C’ships

Tashkent: India’s boxers will be highly motivated to better the one bronze medal secured in the previous edition when they step into the ring for the men’s World Championships, starting here tomorrow. There are no Olympics berths on offer but the Worlds will provide the pugilists with good preparation ahead of September’s Asian Games, a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.
Singapore
Lahiri finishes 19th as Gooch wins again
Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri played a bogey-free 4-under 67 that saw him move up and finish at tied-19th at the Liv Singapore tournament. Lahiri was 9-under for the week as the in-form American Talor Gooch won the tournament. Gooch, who won his second Liv event, beat Spain’s Sergio Garcia in a playoff at the Sentosa Golf Club.
Incheon
Sharma finishes tied-52nd as Larrazabal wins title
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended his Korea Championships campaign at tied-52nd place with his best round of 3-under 69. Sharma finished at even-par 288 even as Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal won his eighth title on the DP World Tour.
Los Angeles
Aditi fifth after third round in LA Championship
Halfway leader Aditi Ashok was unable to maintain the tempo and slipped to tied-5th in the third round of the LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Aditi carded a 1-over 72 to be 5-under and four shots behind new leader Cheyenne Knight.
Baku
F1: Perez beats Verstappen to win again
Sergio Perez beat teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and continue Red Bull’s domination of the F1 season. Helped by a safety car period that fell in his favour, the Mexican took his sixth career victory. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi