Man enters ground to meet MS Dhoni during IPL match in Gujarat, arrested

Ahmedabad, May 11
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for criminal trespass after he breached the tight security cordon to enter the field to meet cricketer MS Dhoni during an IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the stadium in the Motera area of the city on Friday night, an official said.
Jaykumar Jani, a native of Rabarika village in Bhavnagar district, has been arrested under Section 447 (criminal trespass) of the IPC, ACP DV Rana said.
Jani informed the police that he was Dhoni’s fan and wanted to meet him, he said.
He jumped the barricades and ran towards the cricketer who was batting, the official said.
In a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, Jani is seen bowing at Dhoni’s feet near the pitch and hugging him before security personnel take him away.
“Jani and his brother Parth travelled from Bhavnagar to watch the match. During a DRS (decision review system) break, Jani first jumped the metal barricades near the black screen and ran towards the pitch. He was quickly apprehended and taken to the Chandkheda police station,” Rana said.
He was formally arrested on Saturday after an FIR was registered against him, the official said.
This is the second such incident at Narendra Modi Stadium in six months.
In November 2023, Wayne Johnson, an Australian national of Chinese-Filipino origin, breached the security cordon to enter the field to hug Virat Kohli during the World Cup final between India and Australia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal says all opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP wins Lok Sabha polls
Delhi CM alleges 'I am coming straight from jail to you, PM ...
Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC
Highly placed sources in the government have confirmed that ...
Punjab Police bust inter-state illegal supply, manufacturing network running from pharma factory in Himachal Pradesh
7 held with 70.42 lakh intoxicant pills, 725 kg tramadol pow...
Eminent Punjabi poet Surjit Patar dies at 79
He was also the president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi and was a...
Narendra Modi is a 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires': Rahul Gandhi
The former Congress president shares on X some excerpts from...