Hardik’s all-round show helps India pull off scrappy win over Pakistan in opening game

PTI

Dubai, August 28

Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held their nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here today.

Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It should have been a straightforward chase but India’s experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle-order.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets. PTI

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India to the cusp of victory. The star all-rounder’s three fours off Haris Rauf in the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing six off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India’s top-three — KL Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) — and neither had the best of times in the middle.

Rahul was out first ball with a tentative stroke away from the body off Naseem Shah that saw him playing on to his stumps.

Virat Kohli scored 35 runs off 34 balls, hitting one six and three fours. PTI

Virat, who did hit a couple of confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six behind the wicket.

With luck going his way, it seemed Kohli would get a big score but he was caught at long-off off Nawaz. In the spinner’s previous over, Rohit was too dismissed in similar fashion as he attempted to clear the long-off fielder.

With the Pakistan pacers, led by debutant Naseem, troubling the Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it tidy, 86 runs off the last 10 overs seemed a tough task.

When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav’s stumps, India were reduced to 89/4 with a lot riding on Jadeja and incoming batter Hardik.

The equation was brought down to 32 off 18 balls with Pakistan forced to bring one extra fielder inside the circle due to an over-rate penalty.

Hardik, Bhuvi shine with ball

Earlier, Rohit decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four-wicket haul included the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik’s envious figures of 3/25 during the middle phase triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2/33 in his first appearance in an Indo-Pak clash. All the Pakistan wickets were snapped by pacers, a first for India in shortest version.

Brief scores: Pakistan 147 all out (Rizwan 43, Iftikhar 28; Bhuvneshwar 4/26, Hardik 3/25, Arshdeep 2/33); India 148/5 (Kohli 35, Jadeja 35, Hardik 33*; Nawaz 3/33, Naseem 2/27). — PTI

Head coach Dravid back with team

Dubai: Head coach Rahul Dravid joined the Indian team ahead of its Asia Cup opener against Pakistan after testing negative for Covid-19.

