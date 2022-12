Man of the moment: Lionel Messi scores as Argentina beat Australia 2-1 to set up last-8 clash against Netherlands

Al Rayyan, December 4

Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals.

Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

1 Messi scored his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup

This was not the walkover most were expecting against the unheralded Australians, though.

At the final whistle, Argentina were just as grateful for their goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots.

Emi Martinez came up with a sprawling save in the last seconds of an increasingly anxious match to prevent the need for extra time and the potential of another shock in a World Cup full of them.

“That is the World Cup for you,” Messi said. “All the matches are difficult and what’s important is that you win.”

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 35th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year’s tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona.

“Wow, he’s just remarkable,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said.

Julian Alvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal, but this was no cruise to a quarterfinal meeting with the Netherlands.

Australia’s fightback in the final 20 minutes was as stirring as it was unexpected. Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in the 77th.

Then, amid a late aerial bombardment from the Australians, Garang Kuol had a dramatic chance when he was left free at the far post. Shooting on the turn, his effort was smothered by Martinez and two Argentina players fell on top of their goalkeeper in relief as much as happiness.

“Before we came here, people were saying we were the worst team at the World Cup and the worst Socceroos team ever,” Arnold said. “That’s gone now.”

On the only other occasion Australia reached the last-16 — in 2006 — the team lost to eventual champion Italy.

Maybe it’s an omen for Argentina, who have fully recovered from their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening group match and won three straight games.

As for Messi, he now has 789 goals in a career that might yet reach a crescendo on December 18 by winning football’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

The dream is still alive for the seven-time world player of the year and the tens of thousands of Argentina fans who dominated the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, massively outnumbering the small pockets of green-and-gold-clad Australia supporters to make it feel like a match in Buenos Aires or Rosario.

Argentina’s players linked arms and formed a long line to celebrate in front of their scarf-waving fans at one of end of the stadium after the game.

“The whole of Argentina would like to be here, but it’s not possible,” Messi said. “This bond, this union we have, it’s beautiful.”

Messi had been quiet before his goal, crowded out by a compact and defensively solid Australia team. He’s never quiet for long, though.

He sent a pass inside to the edge of the area and kept running, eventually receiving a lay-off from Nicolas Otamendi to take one touch and stroke his finish through the long legs of Australia defender Harry Souttar — the tallest outfield player at the World Cup.

When Alvarez added the second to score in successive games, Australia looked out of it and Messi began to put on a show.

One 40-metre dribble wowed the crowd as he slalomed past three defenders and was tackled just as he was about to shoot. “MESSI! MESSI!” came the chant.

Messi used his control and vision to set up two opportunities in the frantic finale — one being curled over the crossbar by Martinez — before Australia came on strong after putting Souttar up front in stoppage time for his aerial threat.

“We gave it everything,” Australia striker Jackson Irvine said through tears, “but it wasn’t enough.” — AP

Clockwise from above: Fans from France and England showing their support, and a young Poland fan sleeping before the start of the match. Reuters

Short Takes

Neymar to play against S Korea, says coach

Neymar will play for Brazil in their last-16 match against South Korea, coach Tite said today. Player Thiago Silva was asked during a news conference if Neymar would play and Tite took hold of the microphone and said “yes”. The Brazil forward missed two group matches after injuring his right ankle in the team’s opening win over Serbia. “Obviously we won’t say that it’s better to face Brazil when Neymar is playing, but I always prefer when the best players are there,” South Korea coach Paulo Bento said.

‘Miraculous’ Croatia ready for Japan

Croatia have performed wonders to punch above their weight for so long in international football and are determined to keep their reputation going against Japan in their last-16 match, coach Zlatko Dalic said. “The population of Croatia is 4 million and the results we have achieved on the world stage are miraculous,” said Dalic. Croatia were runners-up at the last World Cup and are unbeaten in three games in Qatar. “We are continually present in tournaments and World Cups, and that itself is a great success. We have become a world football force.” The 12th-ranked Croatians are favourites to beat 24th-ranked Japan, but the Samurai Blue astounded expectations to defeat Spain and Germany in the group stage in comebacks. “They will apply the Samurai warrior philosophy. So will we,” Dalic said.

Dumfries gets kisses from coach

Louis van Gaal leaned to his left, wrapped his arm around Denzel Dumfries, and planted a kiss on the player’s cheek. Dumfries probably deserved even more kisses from his coach after leading the Netherlands into the quarterfinals with a goal and two assists in the 3-1 victory over the United States. “Yesterday, or a day before yesterday, I gave him a big fat kiss,” Van Gaal said at the post-match news conference. “I am going to give him another big fat kiss so everybody can see.” And so he did. “There you go,” Van Gaal said, showing his affection for the right back, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan. Dumfries did it all against the Americans as the Netherlands extended their unbeaten run to 19 games. — Agencies