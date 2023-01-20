Man United's run halted by Crystal Palace

Manchester, January 19

Manchester United’s title momentum was dramatically halted ahead of their visit to Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend.

Leading Crystal Palace 1-0 after 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, United looked set to rack up a 10th straight win in all competitions and move up to second in the table, just six points off the top.

Michael Olise, however, completely changed the mood of the night by scoring a free-kick in the first minute of stoppage time to earn Palace a 1-1 draw. “We were 1-0 up. In the second half we had a lot of space to kill them and go for the second. I never saw we really went for the second goal,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “It’s difficult to say (why). I have to criticise my team. Go for the second.” — AP