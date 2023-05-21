Manchester City crowned champs as Arsenal lose again

London, May 20

Arsenal suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which meant that Manchester City were crowned champions ahead of their home game against Chelsea on Sunday. Taiwo Awoniyi’s 19th-minute strike also ensured that Forest stayed in the top league.

Roberto Firmino scored a late equaliser in his last home game for Liverpool to salvage a 1-1 draw for his side against Aston Villa that just about kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive. Tottenham Hotspur slipped down to eighth as they surrendered an early lead to lose 3-1 at home to Brentford. — Reuters