Manchester City two good for Newcastle, keep Gunners in sight

Manchester, March 4
Manchester City passed a huge test of their Premier League title credentials by beating Newcastle 2-0 today as a couple of big calls by Pep Guardiola paid off in a match between the wealthiest teams in English football.
Phil Foden was handed a start over Riyad Mahrez on the right wing and gave City the lead in the 15th minute when his driving run into the area ended with a shot that deflected past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.
City never looked comfortable against a powerful Newcastle team that was dangerous on the counterattack but got the crucial second goal three minutes after Guardiola took off Kevin De Bruyne, who endured a rare ineffectual performance.
De Bruyne’s replacement, Bernardo Silva, scored with one of his first touches, poking the ball past Pope from 15 metres in the 67th after collecting a flick from Erling Haaland.
Arsenal survive scare
Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the title as they came back from two goals down to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson in a rip-roaring contest in north London. A leaping header from defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a 1-0 win against Leeds. — Agencies
