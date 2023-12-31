Manchester City two good for Sheffield United; Cole Palmer turning heads

MANCHESTER, December 30

Manchester City ended a run of three successive Premier League home draws with a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom club Sheffield United today.

Goals by Rodri and Julian Alvarez in each half barely did justice to City’s dominance as they enjoyed 84% possession.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer starred in their 3-2 win over Luton. Reuters

Phil Foden set up Rodri to open the scoring with a precise finish in the 14th minute, and the England midfielder was instrumental in City’s second goal just past the hour mark as his pass was tapped in by Alvarez.

City, who had not won a league match at home since early November, never had to engage top gear as Sheffield United defended deeply to avoid a heavy loss. While the points were welcome, even better news for City was the sight of Kevin de Bruyne appearing on the bench, having been out since the opening game of the season.

Chelsea fend off Luton

Luton: Cole Palmer scored a couple of goals and Chelsea survived a late fightback to beat Luton Town 3-2.

The England forward struck in each half at Kenilworth Road and provided the assist as Noni Madueke also got on the scoresheet.

But, late goals from Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo set up a nervy finish for manager Mauricio Pochettino’s team as Luton threatened an unlikely comeback.

Chelsea have now won back-to-back games in the league for the first time since October, in what has been a troubled first season in charge for Pochettino. The win also ended a run of four straight defeats away from home. Palmer has been a rare highlight for the London team. — Agencies