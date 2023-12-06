Manchester City will win league again: Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER, December 5

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he still feels his side are going to win the Premier League for a record fourth year in a row despite drawing their last three games. The champions are third, a point behind Liverpool and three adrift of pacesetters Arsenal.

“My feeling today is we will win the Premier League,” Guardiola said on the eve of City’s match at Unai Emery’s fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have won their last 13 home league games.

“If we play at the level of Liverpool or Tottenham we’ll do it again. People don’t believe it after three draws, but we are going to do it again. We know that it is not easy, no team has done it yet (four Premier League titles in a row) and that is why the difficulty is there.”

City were held 3-3 at home by Spurs after a 1-1 draw with Liverpool and a thrilling 4-4 result at Chelsea. Guardiola said he was concerned about the goals conceded but the statistics compared well to last season, when City won a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. — Reuters