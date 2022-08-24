Manchester is United: Man United breathe easy after winning 2-1 against Liverpool

Manchester, August 23

Finally, there are signs of life at Manchester United. Against a backdrop of protests against the club’s ownership, United delivered a performance of intensity and spirit to beat fierce rivals Liverpool 2-1 on Monday and claim their first points in the Premier League this season.

Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory at Old Trafford that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated. “I wanted a different attitude and that is what I saw them bring on the pitch,” said Ten Hag, who has started his tenure at United amid something of a crisis at England’s biggest club.

Suddenly, the heat is on Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp’s team still awaiting a win after three games and now languishing behind United in the standings. — AP