Manchester United rout Chelsea but Reds get blues

Manchester, May 26

It has not always gone smoothly for Erik ten Hag in his first year in charge at Manchester United.

There is still much work to be done if the 20-time league champions are to be restored to their former glories.

But on Thursday night, in front of a packed Old Trafford, Ten Hag achieved what he called his “main objective” of securing a return to the Champions League with a 4-1 win against Chelsea.

“It is a successful season but the season is not finished,” he said. “This club belongs in the Champions League so you have to qualify in the first four.”

Goals from Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford fired United to a victory that means a top-four finish is now certain. United moved up to third and two points above Newcastle going into the season finale.

United’s win assures Liverpool will finish fifth with a Europa League spot, which Mohamed Salah said is not good enough. The Liverpool forward tweeted that he’s “devastated.” — AP