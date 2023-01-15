Manchester United silence noisy neighbours

Manchester, January 14

Marcus Rashford struck the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

United issued a statement of their title intent with victory in the 189th Manchester derby to move within a point of the reigning champions.

Substitute Jack Grealish had put City ahead in the second half, but goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford secured the win for Eric ten Hag’s team at Old Trafford. It was Rashford’s 16th goal of the season and his eighth in his last seven games. The win sends United up to the third place. It’s the team’s ninth straight victory in all competitions. — AP