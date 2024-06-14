Mandaviya takes stock of Olympics preparedness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The new Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has quickly settled down in his new role as he took stock of India’s Olympics preparedness as he sat down for a meeting with the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha.

In the hour-long meeting, Mandaviya, flanked by Minister of Sate (Sports) Raksha Khadse was briefed about the Indian athletes’ readiness and their needs in the lead-up to the Paris Games that begins from July 26.

Other than the two ministers, sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi, joint secretary Kunal and Sports Authority of India (SAI director general Sandip Pradhan were also present during the meeting.

“Today I visited the IOA officials for the first time where I was briefed about India’s preparation for the Paris Olympics. The government is committed to extend all possible support,” Mandaviya said.

IOA president Usha said the meeting went well adding that the IOA will stay in touch with the ministry.

“The Sports Minister visited us along with the Minister of State. I am very happy they wanted to know about IOA and about Paris preparations. We have an athlete first policy and have done everything to help them. I have briefed him,” she said.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA #Mansukh Mandaviya #PT Usha