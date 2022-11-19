 Manika Batra shocks World No. 6 Hina Hayata to win historic bronze at Asian Cup TT : The Tribune India

Manika Batra shocks World No. 6 Hina Hayata to win historic bronze at Asian Cup TT

On her way to bronze, Manika upset World No. 7 Chen Xingtong in the round of 16, then accounted for 23rd-ranked Chen Szu-Yu 4-3 in quarters

Manika Batra shocks World No. 6 Hina Hayata to win historic bronze at Asian Cup TT

Manika Batra during her bronze medal match against Japan's Hina Hayata at the Asian Cup 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 19, 2022. Batra becomes the 1st Indian woman to win an Asian Cup medal. @Media_SAI/PTI



PTI

Bangkok, November 19

Manika Batra became the first Indian paddler to win a medal in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup after shocking world number six Hina Hayata of Japan in the bronze play-off here on Saturday.

The world number 44 defeated Hayata 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2) to achieve the incredible feat. Besides the historic bronze, Manika will also carry home USD 10,000 for her efforts.

“This win is a huge one for me, defeating the top players. I enjoyed playing and fighting well against them to achieve a fantastic result. I will continue putting the extra yard in all my future tournaments. I expect all of you to extend your full support,” said an emotional Manika.

Earlier in the day, Manika lost 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11) to the second-seeded Mima Ito in the semifinals.

Despite Ito beginning shakily, the Japanese ended strongly and subdued the Indian player with a percentage play befitting her reputation and rankings.

Manika’s fighting qualities came to the fore in the fourth game of the bronze-medal playoff when she was down in the dumps, with the fourth-seed Hayata holding the upper hand with four game points at 10-6.

That was when Manika launched herself, using all the tricks in her bag, attacking the flanks with crispy forehands, including some counters that brooked no challenge, and using the backhand punches to good effect and with precise placements.

At deuce, the Japanese had the service, but an unforeseen fault—Hayata’s service hit the net, and the ball dropped on her side to go down—enabled Manika to go up with a luck point (11-10) and take the winning point when she had the service back with her.

However, the Japanese ran with a good lead in the next to reduce the margin. But Manika changed her strategy in the sixth game, attacking from the word go and allowing her opponent the first point at 3-1. She claimed another point at 5-2, but that was all she could manage.

With frustration setting in, the Japanese became more error-prone, unable to keep the ball on the table even as Manika went from strength to strength to finish the game 11-2.

On her way to the bronze, Manika upset world number 7 Chen Xingtong from China in the round of 16, then accounted for 23-rd ranked Chen Szu-Yu 4-3 of Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Manika on Friday ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the Asian Cup after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

The USD 2,00,000 event featured the top 16 players in the men’s and women’s singles from the continent based on world rankings and qualifications.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

3
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

4
Trending

Watch: New-born goat resembling an old man with beard, glasses stuns locals in Madhya Pradesh

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

6
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

7
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

8
Patiala

12 fake Scheduled Caste certificates cancelled in Patiala

9
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

Mehrauli murder: CCTV footage shows Aftab walking with bag

Shraddha Walker murder accused Aftab Poonawalla caught on CCTV walking with bag early morning

Investigators have started interrogating him in connection t...

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

The incident take place near Patti Kalyana village on the Na...


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala