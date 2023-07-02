Manika, Kamal bow out of WTT Zagreb Contender

Zagreb: Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarterfinals matches as the country’s challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended here today. While Batra lost to world No. 11 Shin Yubin of South Korea 11-13 5-11 14-16, Sharath lost 6-11 7-11 5-11 to world No. 16 Lin Shidong of China.

Belfry (UK)

Gandas, Sharma miss cut at British Masters

India drew a blank as both Manu Gandas and Shubhankar Sharma exited early from the Betfred British Masters here. Gandas, who shot a 73 on the first day, had another 73 on the second. Sharma had a 77 on Day 1 and 72 on the second. The cut fell at 1-over.

Dubai

GCL: Anand-led Triveni Kings qualify for final

Triveni Continental Kings beat Ganges Grandmasters, led by five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, 11-6 to become the first team to qualify for the final of the inaugural edition of the Global Chess League here today. Agencies