Manika upsets world No. 7 Chinese, Sathiyan exits

Bangkok: Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra shocked world No. 7 Chen Xingtong in a Round of 16 cliffhanger but compatriot G Sathiyan lost in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup here today. Batra beat Xingtong
8-11 11-9 11-6 11-6 9-11 8-11 11-9, while Sathiyan lost 11-9 11-8 7-11 9-11 11-6 10-12 11-6 to Japan’s Yukiya Uda.
Mumbai
ISL: Mumbai City FC blank Bengaluru FC 4-0
Mumbai City FC blanked the mighty Bengaluru FC 4-0 in an Indian Super League match today. Jorge Diaz (14th minute), Lalengmawia Ralte (32nd), Bipin Singh (58th) and Lallinzuala Chhangte (74th) were on target for Mumbai.
London
Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women
Wimbledon is relaxing its requirement for all-white clothing to allow female players to wear coloured undershorts to be more comfortable on their periods.
DOHA
World Cup tickets in Qatar most expensive ever
Soccer fans attending World Cup matches in Qatar will fork out nearly 40% more for match tickets compared to those who watched the 2018 edition in Russia, with tickets for the final costing an eye-watering £684 on average, a study shows.
DOHA
Sharma falters after good start, shoots 73 to be T-33
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma looked on course for a good start, as he was well placed at 2-under through 14 holes, before dropping three bogeys to be placed tied-33rd in the DP World Tour Championship here today. —Agencies
