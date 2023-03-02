Manika wins, Sharath out of WTT Contender

Panaji: Manika Batra impressed at the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa, winning all her three matches across categories here today. However, Achanta Sharath Kamal lost in Round 1.

Mumbai

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Mumbai Indians in WPL

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was today officially announced as the captain of the Mumbai Indians team ahead of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League on Saturday.

Paris

Fontaine, who scored 13 goals at 1958 World Cup, dies

Just Fontaine, the French football great who scored a record 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, has died. He was 89. Fontaine, who broke the record of 11 goals Hungary striker Sandor Kocsis scored at the 1954 tournament, only played at one World Cup.

Bannihatti (Karnataka)

Tajinderpal lights up national meet with record

Former Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor improved his meet record by 1 cm on way to the men’s shot put gold in the second AFI National Throws competition today. Looking to go past the 20m mark, Toor uncorked four puts beyond 19.51m but had to content with a best effort of 19.95m. Agencies